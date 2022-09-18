GEORGE ALLEN ROSE, 75, servant of God, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many passed from the arms of his family to the arms of his Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in his home (Ovapa, WV) following a short illness.
George was born on March 27, 1947, to the late Raymond and Hettie Rose in Ivydale, WV. His legacy will live on through his children, Brian (Sarah) Rose of New Albany IN, Ira (Jennifer) McKitrick, II of Charleston WV and Joshua (Stephanie) McKitrick of Ovapa WV, and grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Sean, Nathaniel, Tori, Tara, and Dax.
George's surviving brothers and sisters include Elvira Holcomb of Millersburg, OH, Mildred Bullard of Charleston, WV, Ona Gray of Maysel, WV, Frank Rose of Leroy, WV, and Garland Rose of Cool Ridge, WV. George's legacy will live through all those lucky enough to know him as a friend.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Rose and his sisters Helen Smith, Alice Brannon, and Bertha Jones.
George was a true example of a Christian with a servant's heart. He served God by serving others through innumerable acts of service and kindness. We can all honor his legacy by giving of ourselves to others each day.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022, from 6 - 8 p.m., with the funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at 11 a.m., at Wilson Shamblin Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV, with Minister Stewart Cottrell. Burial will be in the Salisbury Cemetery, Ivydale WV following the services. A reception will follow the burial at the Big Otter Community Center. All are welcome to attend.