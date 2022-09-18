Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE ALLEN ROSE, 75, servant of God, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many passed from the arms of his family to the arms of his Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in his home (Ovapa, WV) following a short illness.

George was born on March 27, 1947, to the late Raymond and Hettie Rose in Ivydale, WV. His legacy will live on through his children, Brian (Sarah) Rose of New Albany IN, Ira (Jennifer) McKitrick, II of Charleston WV and Joshua (Stephanie) McKitrick of Ovapa WV, and grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Sean, Nathaniel, Tori, Tara, and Dax.

