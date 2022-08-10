George Arnold Hopkins Aug 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GEORGE ARNOLD HOPKINS, 83 of Sissonville, WV sadly passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Thomas Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.George was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a dedicated employee of CAMC for over 30 years.He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Betty Hopkins, along with other family and friends.Military Honors for George will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12 p.m., at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV is assisting George's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Arnold Hopkins Wv Work Military Honors Condolence Betty Hopkins United States Marine Corps Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doris Leah Bailey Dorothy Jean Sowards Blank Arlene Frances Neal C. H. “Sonny” McGill Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Joshua Jennings Grant Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Nick Arvon Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'