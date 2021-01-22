GEORGE CHARLES BABIAK JR, 66, of Aiken, South Carolina passed away on 1/16/2021. He was a resident of Aiken, South Carolina but always called West Virginia home. He was an Army Veteran who loved to hunt. If you asked a hundred people who George Charles Babiak Jr was, they'd all give you a different story. The way he died is just like he lived, on his own terms: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way. And if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He had a couple of big loves in his life that led to his greatest blessings, his children: Sabrina Garrett (Billy), Tonia Babiak, Charlie Babiak (Heather) all of SC, Anthony "Tony" Short (NC), Joseph Babiak (NC) and Emma Babiak (MD); grandchildren: Courtney, Alyxis, Brianna, Myla Grace, Jaxson, Breylen all of SC, Kayleigh, Corey and Michael (MD) who he leaves behind. Along with his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother: John William "Billy" Babiak (Donna) of Charleston, WV and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George Charles Babiak Sr, mother Emma Rosalie Babiak and brother Robert Allen Brogan. A private family memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday January 23, 2021 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Napier Funeral Home Facebook page for those not able to attend. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, masks will be encouraged for the memorial service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook atwww.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
