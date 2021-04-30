GEORGE "BIG G" EDWARD BROCKMAN
June 26, 1957 April 23, 2021 George was affectionately called Big G by family and friends. He was a graduate of Valley High School where he played basketball, baseball and football. George always enjoyed sports. If he was not playing sports, he would be coaching or refereeing.
George worked for Valley Camp Coal Camp Mine and Walker Machinery. He also Referee for Upper Kanawha Valley.
Big G or Coach Brockman coached many teams through the years. Many of his players appreciated the extra push or his in your face yelling because it made them work harder. He knew they had it in them to be a better player. Big G really loved coaching his sons and nephews.
He preceded in death by: his mother Irene Brockman, brothers: Clifford "Cliff "Brockman, Edward "Eddie Brockman, Terrance "TB" Brockman, and Warren "Stinky "Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Siblings. Nicholas (Lanora) Eggleston, Baltimore, Maryland, Lois A. White, Montgomery WV, and Tammy (James) Pettiford, New Jersey. Children: Brian (Amber) Brockman, South Charleston, WV George "Little George " (Katie) Brockman ll, Kimberly WV, Jonathan (Simona) Brockman, Kimberly WV, Tanita Brockman, Michigan, Devon & DeShaun Brockman & Tavon Woods, Kimberly, WV. He has many grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Burton Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com