GEORGE CARPENTER, 72, of Charleston, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
He was born to the late Homer Carpenter Sr. and Opal Kirk Carpenter on July 31, 1949.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 2:08 am
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Homer Carpenter Jr. and Larry Carpenter; his sister, Emma Damron, and his in-laws, Delmar and Gertie McGraw.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of almost 48 years, Melanie McGraw Carpenter; son, Jeff Carpenter (Tammy); beloved grandson, Danny Carpenter, grandson, Thorne Hilton; granddaughters, Olive and Luci Hilton; brothers, Jack Carpenter and Bill Carpenter, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was a 1967 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was a proud Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. George was retired from Cummins Sales and Service. He was also a member of the Oakwood Church of Christ. George will be remembered for his love and kindness to his family, friends and anyone who needed him. He always gave 100% in everything that he did. We have big shoes to fill to live up to his example of helping anywhere that he could. Above all George was a great man. We have a huge hole in our hearts but we are all better for having known and loved him.
The family would like to thank the many people who have touched our lives during this time. Special thanks to Dr. John Lewis for his kindness and compassion with many years of excellent medical care. Special thanks to Dr. Jash Thakkar for his many years of excellent care. Thank you to CAMC Memorial SICU for many hours spent making his time there as comfortable as possible. Thank you to Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial Hospital for your kindness and compassion and tending to every need that we had and didn't realize that we needed. We would also like to thank the many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins who spent time with us and him when we needed it most.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with John Gibson, officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at 12 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfuneralhome.com
