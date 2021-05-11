GEORGE CREIGHTON, 88 years old, passed away at Hospice West on May 7, 2021. He lived in Nitro, WV, and grew up in South Charleston, WV. His parents were George Creighton, Sr. and Leulla Jones Creighton. He graduated from South Charleston High School, and then entered the Air Force and served during the Korean War as an airplane mechanic. He met his wife, Mary Roberts Creighton, when he returned home after the war. They were soon married and had a long, happy marriage of 63 years until she passed in 2018.
He enjoyed woodworking, carving and painting. He was very talented and we will cherish all his beautiful artwork and carvings forever.
He was the best dad, granddad, and great grandfather. Family was everything to him and he was always willing to help anyone in the family if they had a need. He was willing to help others, also. We will all miss him greatly.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Creighton Casebolt, Ron Creighton (Toni Creighton), Don Creighton (Freda Creighton), and Jim Creighton; grandchildren, Debra Creighton, Cody Creighton (LeeAnn Creighton), Jason Casebolt (Heather Casebolt), Jon Casebolt, Ryan Casebolt (Kristen Casebolt), R.J. Creighton, Houston Creighton (Micah Creighton), Anthony Creighton (Nicole Creighton), Travis Creighton (Samantha Creighton); and great-grandchildren, Audrina and Jacob Casebolt, Sophia and Ali Casebolt, Scarlett, Kellan and Violet Casebolt, Charlie and Nora Creighton, Dylan Young, Bella and Bronson Creighton, Eli, Raylin, Jack, Charlotte, and Edith Creighton, Willow and Greyson Creighton. He also had two brothers, Thomas Creighton, Johnny Creighton and his wife Carol and their children and grandchildren.
A special thanks to his daughter, Debbie, and Kristen Casebolt for their exceptional care of George, and also to his three sons and other family members for their love and support.
There will be no services, just cremation, per his request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to HospiceCare, Friends of Ridenour, or Nitro Food Pantry.
We want to give a special thanks to the staff at HospiceCare since they were such a big help at home and at the Hospice houses as dad progressed through his illness. It would have been very hard to manage without their help.