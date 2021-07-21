GEORGE "DARRELL" ASHBY 79, of Sissonville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a short illness. Darrell was a graduate of Sissonville High School, a member of Sunlight Baptist Church and retired from Pechiney Rolled Products, LLC, previously Kiser Aluminum. Prior to working at the plant, he and his dad, Abby poured concrete for Burdette's.
Darrell was a simple man who loved God, his family and was a faithful friend to many. His close family will be quick to tell you that he was the greatest man they have ever known. Darrell lived his life in a way that was a light to others. He was kind, honest, hardworking, and always willing to take the time to have a conversation or lend a helping hand. Darrell loved to deer hunt, coon hunt, fish and spend time in the woods and with those he called friend. He was willing to share his farm with others who had the same love of hunting. He made his first trip to see the ocean, just a couple of years ago, but his favorite trips were the ones to the Amish Country in Ohio with his dear friend, John Parsons. Darrell enjoyed spending the day with the Amish families while they filled metal orders. It was the simpler way of life that he loved.
Darrell was proud of his family, and he would say that he had the best grandchildren and great grandchildren in the world. They could have not had a more loving, devoted, and caring Papaw.
Darrell grew up an only child, due to his brother's death at birth, but he was close to his cousins, and he gained a large family full of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews when he married the love of his life, Sharon Johnson. Darrell looked forward to family visits and Johnson family gatherings. He was always willing to sit down for a home cooked meal.
Darrell was preceded, in death, by his dad, Albert 'Abby' Dayton Ashby, his mom, Arvie Myrtle Siders Ashby, his brother, Edward Ashby and his son, Steven Darrell Ashby. What a great family reunion they must be having.
It was with great sadness that Darrell left behind his wife of 45 years, Sharon Sue Johnson Ashby who he lovingly referred to as Suzie.
Darrell also leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his grandsons; Lance Allen Ashby & Cheyann Farmer of Columbia, SC, Ryan Darrell Ashby & Kelsey D'Amico Ashby of Irmo, SC. His precious great-grandchildren; Elliot James Ashby, Harper Elizabeth Ashby, Lincoln Oliver Ashby, Apollo Darrell Ashby. His precious bonus great-grandchildren; Eli Carpenter, Enzo Carpenter and Hunter Brinson. Elliot, Harper and Hunter's mom, Alisha Brinson & Timothy of Irmo, SC, his "Best Daughter" Lisa Michelle Carpenter & Vernon Carpenter of Sissonville, WV, his cousins, and the entire Johnson family.
Services will be at Long & Fisher funeral home, Sissonville WV on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12 p.m., with visitation from 11 - 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the Ashby Family Cemetery on Allens Branch Road, Kanawha County. Reverend Clarence Deel officiating.
A special thanks to all the nurses and medical staff that were so kind in caring for our dear family member. Thanks to the amazing neighbors who stopped in every day, brought food, and ran errands for Darrell and Sharon. To Loretta Thomas who so selflessly took on the task of caring for both Darrell and Sharon during his last days. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.