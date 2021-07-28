GEORGE DONALD LEWIS, 88, was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on December 10, 1932 and was called home on July 15, 2021. He was a 1951 graduate of Garnet High School. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Thelma Louise Ross Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his parents Samuel Henry Lewis Sr. and Inez Mae Williams and son Keith Lewis; sisters Marie Hawes, Christine Dickerson, Juanita Davison and Janet Lewis; brothers Samuel II, Leonard and Leon.
George, called Don by his family and friends, was a veteran of the United States Army. After he retired from C&P Telephone Company, Don enjoyed daily walks on Kanawha Boulevard and was well known to commuters.
Don is survived by daughters Karen (Mimi Lewis) Mizell of Irvine, CA, and Michelle Nelson (Mike) of Norfolk, VA and sons Don Lewis of Fredericksburg, VA, Kevin Lewis of Charleston, WVa and David Lewis (Alba) of Twentynine Palms, CA; brother Harold Lewis (Betty) of Columbus, OH, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St, Charleston, West Virginia 25301. Viewing at 11, Public Service at Noon, Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. NO REPASS
Service will be live streamed on Preston Funeral Home Facebook Page and BoxCast, https://boxcast.tv/view/home-going-celebration-for-george-donald-lewis-343728
Arrangements are being handled by Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally Street Charleston, West Virginia 25301