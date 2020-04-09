George E. Crump

GEORGE E. CRUMP, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 7, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

