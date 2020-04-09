GEORGE E. CRUMP, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 7, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.
Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.