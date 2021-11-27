GEORGE EDWARD HOPKINS, III, 80, of Charleston, WV, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, after many-years battle with muscular dystrophy.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Hopkins, Jr., and Rachel (Smith) Hopkins; and a sister, Mary Alice Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Lawrence Hopkins of Charleston; sister, Rachel Ann (Hopkins) Nelson, and her husband, James R. Nelson; and many more distant relatives.
George was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston. He retired from United Refrigeration.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Elizabeth Memorial Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV, with Rev. Angela G. Kinkead officiating the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park South Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Elizabeth Memorial Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road Charleston, WV 25314, Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387, or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.