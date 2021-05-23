GEORGE EDWARD KING, age 79 of Conway, SC. passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home after an extended illness surrounded by family.
Born on the 27th day of September in 1941 in Paintsville, KY area, he was the son of the late General Garfield King and Mary Evelyn Counts King, brother of the late Charlie (Buzz) King of Charleston, Billy King of Oak Hill, Lee (Buddy)King of St. Albans & David King of Charleston all preceding him.
Surviving him is his wife of 60 years, Patty King; sons, Dwayne and his wife Pam, and Steve and his wife Nicole; daughter, Darlena Painter; sisters, Mary King and Shirley Wilburn; brother, Timmy King; he has eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
George was a lifelong West Virginia resident and retired from Brewer & Co in 1999. He moved to the Conway, SC area ten years ago.
He loved to be outdoors, hunting and doing woodworking, but his favorite thing was being with his family.
A small service was held in his home for the immediate family.
The family would like to thank the local Amedisys Hospice in Conway for all the care that he was provided. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Hospice.