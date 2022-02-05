George Forrer Feb 5, 2022 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GEORGE FORRER 83, of Spencer, died February 2, 2022. A memorial service is planned for a later date. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Spencer George Forrer John H. Taylor Arrangement Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Albert C. “Tom” Edens Jr Nathaniel A. “Tang” Gibson Donald J. King Marsha Louise Alston Nathanial A. “Tang” Gibson Blank Marsha Louise Alston Blank Nathaniel A. “Tang” Gibson Clifford Gaines Stratton Diana Bruce Lawman Thelma Louise Comer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress