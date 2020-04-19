GEORGE FRANKLIN RAMEY JR., 93, a longtime resident of Scott Depot, died April 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
He was a retired welder.
Mr. Ramey was born August 8, 1926, in Catlettsburg, Ky., to George Sr. and Ethel Workman Ramey. His father worked for the railroad and farmed. After the family relocated to Spring Hill, he attended South Charleston High School and later served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas, and sister, Pansy White; and in 2008, by his wife of nearly 50 years, Freda Hicks Ramey.
Surviving are a son, Michael of Annapolis, Md.; a daughter, Jill Mills of Fruitland Park, Fla.; and two granddaughters, Chelsea Mills of Fruitland Park, and Chandra Mills, and a great-grandson, Tucker Sullivan, both of Lady Lake, Fla.
Services will be private to immediate family.
In his early years, Mr. Ramey loved and participated in sports of all kinds. Later, he enjoyed being a Husband and Father, gardening, and home improvement at his Scott Depot home. He loved all things outdoors, including hiking and camping, and was an avid golfer.