George Frederick Hanna
GEORGE F. HANNA, 90, of South Charleston, passed away on May 25, 2023, after a long illness. He was born March 26, 1933, in Catskill, New York. George graduated with an engineering degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY.

George is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Louise Hanna (Collins), whom he lovingly cared for until her passing on September 25, 2017, after a long illness. Norma graduated from Charleston High School in 1953.

