George Frederick Hanna

GEORGE F. HANNA, 90, of South Charleston, passed away on May 25, 2023, after a long illness. He was born March 26, 1933, in Catskill, New York. George graduated with an engineering degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Louise Hanna (Collins), whom he lovingly cared for until her passing on September 25, 2017, after a long illness. Norma graduated from Charleston High School in 1953.
George and Norma married September 2, 1955, and were immediately sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, then stationed in Hawaii where George was a 1st Lieutenant Combat Engineer Unit Commander, of Company B 65th Engineering Battalion, US Army. After the Army, George went to work for Union Carbide Corp. as a mechanical engineer. During his career with UCC, he was transferred with his family to San Francisco, CA, Ponce, PR, and Bridgewater, NJ, later retiring from the UCC Tech Center in South Charleston WV.
George was an experienced flight instructor and held commercial and twin-engine ratings. He taught hundreds of students, including his grandson Chris, at Kanawha and Mallory Airports from the 1970s to the early '90s. Some of his students went on to be Navy fighter pilots and commercial airline pilots.
Norma was born in Boone County, WV, on April 28, 1934. Norma was a realtor, landlord, and property owner/manager. She was also a co-owner of Colonial Restaurant in Charleston, WV.
In George's free time he enjoyed spoiling his grandkids, tinkering with computers, and eating out. Norma was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who enjoyed all aspects of being a homemaker, especially cooking for her family and friends.
Above all else, George and Norma loved their family. They held many titles in their life, but their most cherished title was grandparent. They took no task more seriously than that of being there for their grandkids, and later on for their great-grandkids. It was a task they both performed happily and without complaint every day until they passed.
George and Norma are survived by their daughters, Lori Williams of Roanoke, VA, Gail Beaulieu (Jerry) of Brigantine, NJ, Grandchildren Christopher Barnes (Elizabeth) and Matthew Barnes (Elizabeth), both of Teays Valley, WV, Great Grandchildren Madison, Benjamin, and Macie.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers at Putnam Genesis Nursing home for the care and compassion they showed George, and to Hospice of Charleston for their care of Norma.
George and Norma will be interred in George's hometown of Catskill, NY along with their 2 beloved dogs Alfie and Sara.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in their memory to the ASPCA or Putnam County Animal Shelter.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting George's family