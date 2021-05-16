GEORGE H. HUDSON, 73, of St. Albans, passed into the arms of his Savior Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hospice House West after a short battle with cancer.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Ester and Clarence Hudson; and his beloved WESTIES, Annie and Chloe. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1965. He also attended West Virginia State College. He had a lifelong job at Thomas Memorial Hospital of 43 years. When he retired, he was Chief Storekeeper in Materials Management.
George had may interests in his life. He loved hunting, fishing, camping with Judy and competitive gun matches with his best friend, Bill Koontz. Later in life, he discovered he had a talent for stained glass. He and his wife did many crafts shows in the Charleston and Huntington areas, winning several first-place awards for his stained glass creations. The Rhododendron Show at the Capitol and the Mound Show in South Charleston are just a few. He continued his passion making specialized works of art for many of his friends.
George came to Jesus and was baptized May 4, 2021.
Surviving him is his loving wife of 52 years, Judy and his pup, Gypsy Rose. They had a lot of wonderful adventures over the years. He felt very fortunate to have lived in a loving neighborhood; everyone had a special place in his heart. He had many close friends, including their children, too many of which to list.
Per George's wishes, he is donating his body to Marshall University School of Medicine.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Andrew United Methodist, St. Albans with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are mandatory along with social distancing.
Special thanks go to 4 West at CAMC Memorial and Hospice House West for the wonderful care given to George. Also, special thanks to Ivan Bruce for taking care of the details for George. Thanks to Mountaineer Home Health for the excellent care given to George.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.