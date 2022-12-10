With profound sadness we announce the passing of GEORGE H. MOLLOHAN, 81, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather to his family and to all the many friends he had and lives he touched. He passed on December 7, 2022 peacefully. George was born October 11, 1941 in Dunbar, W.Va., and resided most of his life in Beckley, W.Va. George had many accomplishments in his life, served in the National Guard, President and Owner of Raleigh Insurance Agency, President of Beckley Kiwanis Club, President of Beckley Chamber of Commerce, Young Insurance Agent 1972, Insurance Agent of the year 1990, and was on the Insurance Agents Continuing Education Board and Beckley Board of Zoning Appeals. George excelled in everything in his professional career, but his true passion was the family farm in Braxton County. He truly loved that place and spent countless hours working and relaxing at the farm, very seldom was there ever a conversation with him that didn't involve the farm. He wanted to make sure the family always had that special place that holds so much family history and memories for over 100 years. We will protect that legacy in his honor. George loved all things outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, sporting clays and woodworking. He had a huge heart when it came to animals and had numerous dogs and cats over the years that he loved dearly. George was a great provider, mentor, and philosopher for his family and friends and taught us countless life lessons. He loved to sit on the front porch of the farm and tell stories. He will be missed by all. George was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Ruth Mollohan (Dunbar, W.Va.). Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, Judy Mollohan; son, David (Tammy) Mollohan; daughter, Lisa (Alan) Repasky; grandchildren: Dakota and Sierra Mollohan, Regan, Sophie, and Ben Repasky; and great granddaughter, Willow Sue Lilly. George also has two surviving siblings, Becky (Rick) Bunn and Susan (Tim) Saxe, along with numerous nieces and nephews. No services per his request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Raleigh County Humane Society 325 Grey Flats Road Beckley, W.Va., or Hospice of Southern West Virginia P.O. Box 1472 Beckley, WV 25801. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- Kanawha commission settles with Blackhawk Mining
- Prep basketball roundup: Thompson jumper sends Buffalo boys over Point Pleasant 57-55
- Boys basketball: George Washington opens season with 73-43 rout of Oak Hill
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers preparing for Walker, talented UAB team
- FirstEnergy subsidiaries, ratepayer advocates agree on 4.8% average residential rate hike but not Pleasants plant purchase
- Planned buyer of WVU Tech buildings proposes robotics, education, arts, wellness hub
- PHOTOS: Graney honored at YMCA Spirit of the Valley luncheon
- Sikora, Skidmore: McCuskey should run for governor (Opinion)
- Chuck Landon: Merry transfer portal everybody
- GOP keeps Hanshaw, Blair to lead Legislature in 2023