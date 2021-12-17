GEORGE HAMLIN TYREE, 80, of Charleston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Biddie Tyree and his 23 siblings. George was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Tyree, his three sons and their children; Robert (Angelia), their children, Michael and David Tyree; Andrew (Wenona), their children Elizabeth and Hunter Tyree; and George (Laura). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and grand nephews.
He worked for the State of West Virginia and retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield with over 20 years of service. He was an Air Force Veteran and loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing.
George loved to talk like Donald Duck, he would always sing Happy Birthday to children in the Donald Duck voice. He loved children, and was a friend to everyone he met. George loved handing out peppermint candy to everyone he met.
George was a member of the Kanawha Lodge #25 for over 60 years, International Odd Fellow Lodge (I.O.O.F.) and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 40 years, and served as an Usher. George fought a long hard battle with Parkinson's Disease, he fought the good fight.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Stoner officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Tyree-Hughart Family Cemetery in Sissonville.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV 25387