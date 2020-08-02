GEORGE HERMAN PIERSON JR., M.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 24, 2020.
George, a native son of Charleston, W.Va., was 91 years old, and he is survived by his wife, Betty Mitchem Pierson; his three children: George Herman Pierson III, Valerie Pierson Gammage, and Holly Pierson; his daughter-in-law, Kalyn Campbell Pierson; his son-in-law, John Combs Gammage, Jr.; his three grandchildren, George Herman Pierson IV ("Bo"), Pierson Elizabeth Gammage, and John Combs Gammage III ("Jack"); and four great grandchildren, Carolina Pierson, George Herman Pierson V, Declan Pierson, and Elizabeth Pierson ("Lizzie").
George was a proud alumnus of Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va., (Class of 1950), where he played on the college basketball team. George then attended Duke Medical School in Durham, N.C. (Class of 1954). After serving two years in the U.S. Air Force, George returned to West Virginia to practice general medicine until 1968, when he entered the radiology residency program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1972, George and Betty moved the family to Greensboro, and George joined Greensboro Radiology, where he practiced a profession he loved with colleagues he enjoyed and respected until he retired in 1996. Upon his retirement, Greensboro Radiology established an intradepartmental award in George's name to annually reward the department member who showed the most compassion to patients.
George was also very proud that his three children all earned multiple graduate degrees as he respected and valued education.
George was a long-time member of the Community in Christ Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, and he served over the years in various leadership positions there. He loved to sing, especially the old hymns. He also served as a high school coach and the volunteer coach of CIC's church league basketball team, where he mentored and coached many.
Everyone that knew George knew his love of politics. He was a lifelong Republican and served as the Republican precinct chairman for the Clay district for several years also having served as a Republican leader in West Virginia. He felt passionately about America and the political system and was a dedicated and compassionate conservative.
George was blessed with the greatest of good and faithful friends. He was a rare and bright light who gave generously of his time, knowledge, and friendship to many. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his booming laugh, his quick wit, his kindness, and his deep and unwavering gratitude for the many blessings his long, robust, and happy life bestowed upon him, his family, and his friends.
There will be a celebration of life service scheduled at a later time.
In light of Covid 19, the celebration of George's life is postponed until it is safe to have it. Please visit George's page at https://www.forbisanddick.com/obituaries/George-Pierson-2/ for information about services, memorial donations, and to share photos and remembrances.