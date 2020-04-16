GEORGE JACKSON DAVIS, 89, of Charleston, W.Va., died on April 8, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born August 10, 1930, in Charleston, to Edmun and Maysel Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude Trumbo and Pamajune Phillips; brother, Edmun Davis; and twin brother, Harry B. Davis.
George was a 1948 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon return, he received an accounting degree from Morris Harvey College (U.C.) and opened his own accounting firm.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Jackson Davis; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Davis; daughter, Lynn Barnes; son, Tom Davis (Michele); daughters, Mimi Davis and Julie Davis; and "like a daughter," Robin Phipps; granddaughters, Rose Southall, Wendy Roller, Janie Basso, and Elizabeth Davis; grandsons, George Barnes and Graham Davis; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
George's passion for sports meant not only a lifetime participation in tennis, basketball, and later boxing training to improve his Parkinson's symptoms, but also a lifetime of support to programs benefiting male and female student athletes. He cherished the invaluable life lessons participation in sports provided and benefited greatly from the friendships made.
George's family would like to especially thank his dear friends, Keith Holmes and Tom Potter, for always being there for him. They also thank his Parkinson's exercise and support team: Jamie, Martha, Tera, and Terry, and the staff of Valley Rehab for their excellent care during his stay.
George donated his body to Marshall University Medical School.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.
Any donations in his memory should be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice House.