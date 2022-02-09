GEORGE L. MILES, 87, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 28, 2022.
He was born on November 15, 1934 in Brooks, Oregon to the late William Edgar and Arleta Miles.
George worked for Toms Snack Food Co. in Florida for 12 years. He then returned home to West Virginia and worked for Walmart in Cross Lanes, retiring after nine years. George was also the assistant Scout Master for Troop 77, for many years, along with Scout Master Dave Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Miles; daughter, Diana Atkisson; and son, Bruce Miles.
George is survived by his sons, David Miles and wife Tina of Charleston, Brian Miles and wife Kelly of Knoxville, TN; son-in-law, Paul Atkisson of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Miles of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his nephew, Billy Miles of Richmond, VA.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Edward for his loving care.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Joey Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.