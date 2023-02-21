George Maxwell Robertson

GEORGE MAXWELL "MAX" ROBERTSON, age 87, of South Charleston, formerly of Asheville, NC, passed away on Saturday February 18, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
His life was filled with love and laughter. He spent his days fly fishing, watching NC State Wolf Pack sports, and enjoying time with his family, whom he cherished. He also relished sharing time with his dear friends, Bob Medley, Tom Coleman and others.
Max was employed by Union Carbide during most of his career and later moved on to the DEP where he finished his career by enforcing environmental regulations. He continued in this regard by serving faithfully with Trout Unlimited to until he passed.
He was born on February 25, 1935 in Asheville, NC, son of the late George David and Priscilla Aldren Robertson. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Constance Delores Saunders Robertson.
Max is survived by one son, George Kenneth "Ken" Robertson (Sylvia); four grandchildren, Joel Alm (Megan), Elaine Alm, Katie Robertson, and George Cole Robertson.
A service to honor the life of Max was held on Monday February 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Entombment was at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited, WWW.ENCTU.org