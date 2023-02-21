Thank you for Reading.

George Maxwell Robertson
GEORGE MAXWELL "MAX" ROBERTSON, age 87, of South Charleston, formerly of Asheville, NC, passed away on Saturday February 18, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

His life was filled with love and laughter. He spent his days fly fishing, watching NC State Wolf Pack sports, and enjoying time with his family, whom he cherished. He also relished sharing time with his dear friends, Bob Medley, Tom Coleman and others.

