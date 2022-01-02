George McDonald Keeney

GEORGE McDONALD "MACK" KEENEY, 73, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from complications of COVID.
Born on December 22, 1948, he was the son of the late Albert Keeney and Phyllis Keeney.
Mack was a Christian and lived his life for others. He was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1966. He was retired from the WV Dept. of Highways as a Project Engineer. He was a very talented piano/organ player and played with many Kanawha Valley bands during the 1960s and 70s, including the Esquires and the Wellingtons. He also was a renowned wrestling official in the State of West Virginia. He made a lasting impression on the people he came in contact with through wrestling. In 2014, he was inducted into The National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, OK for his years of commitment and dedication to young people to succeed not only in wrestling, but also in life. Mack never met a stranger.
He always had a big smile and a kind word. Most of all, Mack was a loving grandfather who sacrificed for and structured his life around the grandchildren, Michael and Katie, he was helping to raise along with their loving grandmother, Jeanie. He loved Michael and Katie more than anything. His lifetime commitment was to see these children succeed.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are Jeanie Harvey-Lowe; grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn Lowe; brother, Joe Bill Keeney and wife, Debbie; sister, Becki Samples and husband, Amon; step-sister, Carolyn Shahade (Rick Sword); step-brother, Ken Lewis and wife, Lynn; nephews, Brian Keeney, Greg (Becky) Samples, Mark (Adrienne) Samples, and nieces, Shannon (Andy) Elliot and Jodi (R.D.) Henson. Also surviving are numerous great nephews and a great niece. Also Mack would want a special mention of Daren Ball and his daughter, Darien, who Mack loved as family. Mack also cherished his friendships with all of his wrestling friends. They meant so much to him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mack's memory to: Michael and Katelyn Lowe payable to: Rebecca K. Samples (custodian) 219 Angel Terrace, Charleston, WV 25314
Stevens-Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV is serving the family.
Due to the increase of COVID in our area, a memorial service for Mack will be held at a later date so that all of his beloved friends and family can attend.