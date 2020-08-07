GEORGE MITCHELL, 77, of Frametown, passed away, Wed. Aug. 5, 2020. Celebration of his life will be held 4 pm, Sat. Aug. 8, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church, Frametown. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchell family.
