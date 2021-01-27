GEORGE R. YOUNG, 84 of Ripley passed away suddenly on January 24, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley.
He was born January 5, 1937 in Belgrove, WV, a son of the late Dewey Thomas and Sylvia Parsons Young. He was known for his quick Wit. He served his country in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis, worked for Cyclone Fence and retired from Columbia Gas with 29 years of service. He enjoyed Fishing, especially at Rollins Lake with his fishing buddies, Hunting and working Jigsaw and Crossword Puzzles. His greatest joy was spending time with family especially his grandkids and great grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Joy Cottrell Young; daughters Denise Barnett of Charleston and Beverly (Larry) Myers of Fairplain; granddaughters Sara Abouhussen of Charleston, Andrea Barnett of Ripley and Nikki Kelil (Abiy) of Williamstown; great grandchildren Mikuela, Nadia, Zakarai and Jibril of Charleston and Noah and Sofia Kelil of Williamstown; his siblings, Betty Sydenstricker of Charleston, Arlene Boggess of Reedy, Gail Rhodes of Ripley, Tom Young of PA and Jim Young of Sandyville; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert and Doris Cottrell of Texas, Bill Cottrell of Belpre and Ginny Cottrell of Parkersburg.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy, Jennings, Russell, Donald, Nancy and Anthony; great granddaughter Selena.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley with Walt Smittle presiding. Military Rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of George to the American Heart Association, 162 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Ave, Charleston, WV 25387.
