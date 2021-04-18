GEORGE RAY "BUCK" SMITH, 85, passed away, April 16, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
