George Reeves III

GEORGE "G.W." REEVES III age 78 of Clifftop died February 21, 2021. He was born July 5, 1942 in South Charleston and was the son of the late George and Ida Dunn Reeves Jr. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Ann B. Reeves, and brother Jack Reeves.
He was a graduate of WVU and an avid supporter of WVU athletics. He was retired CEO of Ficon-Bush Insurance agency and he belonged to Fayetteville Presbyterian Church.
Surviving: wife Donna Miller Reeves; children Betsy Cunningham and husband Steve of Johnson City, Tenn., and George Reeves IV and wife Kristal of Charleston; stepchildren Iva Limbach (Dustin) of Glen Allen, VA and Donald Conley (Jackie) of Scott Depot; sister Janet E. Reeves of Charleston; grandchildren Alex and Jacob Cunningham, Gwen and Brawley Reeves, Ashton and Kaelin Limbach and Maddie Conley.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston with Pastor John Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple St., Fayetteville, WV 25840.