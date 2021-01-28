George Rodgers

GEORGE NELSON RODGERS, 94, of St. Albans went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021 at home after a short illness.
George was born April 30, 1926 in Charleston to the late Willard and Dessie Fisher Rodgers. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Rodgers, and Dallas Rodgers; and sister, Madeline Colley.
George was an Army Veteran, and retired from Retail Sales. He enjoyed gardening and golfing in his spare time.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 64 years, Betty Cunningham Rodgers at home; children, Debbie McClanahan (Ric) of Poca, and David Rodgers of Hurricane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon Friday in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is requested everyone follow the recommended CDC guidelines and wear face coverings with social distancing.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.