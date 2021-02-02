George Rose

GEORGE "BILL" ROSE 93, of St.Albans, WV and Port Saint John, Fl. - was born in United, West Virginia, April 21 1927 and passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ethel Rose of United and St. Albans, WV; sisters Mary Margaret (Henry) Peak of Kayford and Hurricane, WV; Helen (Max) Eisenberg of Pearl River, NY; brothers , I.J. Jr. of Nitro, WV and Titusville, Fl.; Perry (Eris) of Chesapeake, WV and Hurricane, WV; C.K. (Sandy) of Dawes, WV and Titusville, FL.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Kirk Rose, by brothers Lee (Pat) and James Rose of St. Albans, WV, Robert "Bob" Rose of Cocoa Beach Fl. and sister Suzanna Hensley of Leesburg, Fl., Frankie Rose of Titusville, Fl., and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bill also leaves behind Hennie Van Doggenar and family from the Netherlands, Pedro Rivera and family from Puerto Rico, special niece Nancy Blackford (Tim) and Kylie from Orlando Fl. and special friends Marlin and Georgia Davis of St. Albans, WV.
After graduating from East Bank High School, Bill worked for Truax Traer Coal Company prior to serving in the US Navy aboard the USS AK104. After discharge from the Navy he purchased and operated The Gasoline Alley on Charleston's West side.
Subsequently Bill attended WV State College for pre-engineering and completed his studies at the University of Kentucky. His engineering career continued with Union Carbide, South Charleston (Tech Center) and Ponce, Puerto Rico.
The family would like to thank Hospice especially Amanda, RN and Brandi HHA and Jenny Ford LPN.
Bill was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was an intelligent, quiet, compassionate individual who was always willing to help those in need. He was a privilege to love !!!!
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston with Rev. Keith McFarland officiating.
You may visit Bill's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com, to leave condolences.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to service the Rose family.