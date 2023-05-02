George Senko May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GEORGE SENKO, 71, St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his residence.He was born in Queens, New York to the late Michael Senko and Mary Laura Lombardi Senko. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Roseanne Senko.George was a member of Bridge of Faith Church, Poca.Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, William "Billy" and Stephanie Senko; nephews, Michael Cuellar and John Senko.Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating.Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. You may visit George's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Senko family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Internet Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail