GEORGE W. "SKIP" BOAS died March 17, 2021 of complications from COVID.
Skip was born in Lafayette, IN to George L. and Jearldeen (Hargis) Boas on September 30, 1943. He graduated from Southwestern HS. He was a Navy Seabee veteran with MCB 9 and served two tours in Vietnam. Skip was transferred to WV in 1987 with CSX RR and lived in WV until he retired in 2009. He was a proud member of the IAM and AW and held several positions with LL 104.
He was married for 56 years to Theresa Lucas Boas and she survives along with their children, George W. Boas II (Nancy), Tari B. Hendrickson (Joe) and Daniel E. Boas, and several grandchildren. He is survived by sisters, Sandra Fischer, and brothers; Jack and Michael.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID.