Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE WALTER AYERS, JR., 83, of Rainelle passed away on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021. Visitation for family and friends will be at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1 til 1:30. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at the Patton Hill Cemetery, Meadow Bridge. Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle are in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you