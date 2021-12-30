GEORGE WILLIAM FINNEY of Dunbar, born January 30, 1927, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 26, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, just one month before his 95th birthday.
He retired from Local 80's Insulators. George attended Rebecca Chapel Church where he sang in the choir until his health began to decline and he was no longer able to do this. Yet he still could burst into song, singing "I Wouldn't Take Nothin For My Journey Now." This was one of his favorite songs and he sang it frequently to his family and visitors.
George liked to travel. He and his faithful wife, Frances, visited all the states except Alaska and Louisiana before her death in 2011. They also were "Florida Snowbirds," spending winters in Florida for 16 years where they made many friend from various states. This was easy because George never met a stranger.
About 5 years ago, his granddaughter Missy and her husband Scott, took him on an Alaska cruise.
They also spent time in Seattle, Washington where he was stationed while in the Navy. He served on the USS Baltimore during his active duty.
George was an avid golfer, playing at least twice a week, usually at Big Ben golf course in Tornado. Approximately three times per week, he would play 18 holes and then come home and cut his grass. He also cut grass for about six neighbors when he had his health.
Along with his wife Frances, who died in 2011, he was preceded in death by his father, Dan; mother, Irene, who died when he was 18 months old; step-mother, Sallie; beloved grandson, Jason, whom he dearly loved; daughter-in-law, Robin Finney, who recently died in early December; and his brother Clyde.
George is survived by his daughter, Jean Boggess (Ronald); sons, Danny and Michael Finney (Susie); grandchildren, Beth Jenkins (Jeff), Missy Price (Scott), Aaron Finney (Melissa), Nathan Finney (Jamie), and Jamie Finney ; great-grandchildren, Taylor Miller (Katie), Brianna Miller, Madison Finney, Grace and Cole Finney, and Jordyn and Parker Finney; great-great-grandson, Jack Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Ford; and nephews, David Finney, Gary Ford, and Ronnie Ford.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Aaron Finney and Rev. Ronnie Nida officiating. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. A procession will line up at Keller Funeral Home beginning at 10:30 a.m., leaving at 10:45 a.m. for the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.