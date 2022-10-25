George William Hitt

GEORGE WILLIAM "JOHNNY" "PAWPAW" HITT, 94, of Dunbar, left his earthly body and the family who cherished him to join his Savior and his beloved wife, Peggy Stover Hitt, in heaven on Friday, October 21, 2022.
He was born on November 14, 1927 in Norfolk, VA to the late Edwin and Georgia Hitt.
Johnny willingly served his country as a member of the US Army and US Navy (rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer), worked and retired from Allied Chemical in Nitro (serving as President of the US Steelworkers) and then worked as a contractor throughout the Kanawha Valley for several years. Johnny and Peggy raised their family in a little house in Dunbar that Johnny built with love and hard work. The only steps in the house were the ones he built. His lasting legacy is his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, neighbor and friend.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Hayes Carter; his brothers Edwin and Robert Hitt; and his sister, Betty Trout. He is also preceded in death by Beatrice "BB" Benson who helped raise him.
Johnny is survived by his sons, David (Veronica) Hayes and Arnie (Lisa) Hayes; daughter, Susan (Greg) Black; his sister-in-law, Judy Pauley; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to caregivers at hospice, nurses and staff at McLeod Medical Center in Little River, SC. Extra special thanks to the patient heart and loving hands provided by grand daughter Susie Busby and Paw's special buddy, Joshua Belcher. Thanks to Lilly Anne for standing watch.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m on Thursday, October 27, at First Church of God, 1234 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, with Johnny's nephew, Rev. Jackie L. Withrow, Jr. officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.