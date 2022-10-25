Thank you for Reading.

George William Hitt
GEORGE WILLIAM "JOHNNY" "PAWPAW" HITT, 94, of Dunbar, left his earthly body and the family who cherished him to join his Savior and his beloved wife, Peggy Stover Hitt, in heaven on Friday, October 21, 2022.

He was born on November 14, 1927 in Norfolk, VA to the late Edwin and Georgia Hitt.

