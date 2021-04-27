Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE WOOTEN, 82, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away April 25, 2021 at his home following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you