GEORGE WOOTEN, 82, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away April 25, 2021 at his home following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
