Our dear sister, GEORGETTE ZAKAIB, fell asleep in the Lord on April 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after an extended illness.
Georgette was born September 26, 1929, in Charleston, W.Va., and was preceded in death by her parents, George Salem and Rosanna Majdel Zakaib, grandmother Galia, brother David and recently deceased sister, Sally Ann Ruffin.
She is survived by two loving brothers and three sisters: Dr. Edward A. and Jill Zakaib; Gloria and Richard Rizkalla; Eleanor and Edward Husson; Dr. George S. Zakaib and Jacqueline Zakaib.
After graduating from Charleston High School in 1947, Georgette attended Morris Harvey College earning an Associate Degree while also working for basketball coach George King.
She worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant and Belle Lines Co. while still in Charleston. In 1962, Georgette went to work for the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. Her time there was cut short due to the untimely death of her father, after which she returned to Charleston and stayed on to help her mother with the family business.
She eventually moved to Dayton, Ohio, to continue her career in civil service with Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Administrative Assistant in Civilian Personnel. Georgette loved her job and received many commendations for outstanding civilian service to the Dept of the Air Force. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Wright Patterson Air Force Museum, taking every opportunity to extol its many interesting exhibits.
She traveled extensively with the Dayton Chapter of the Friendship Force, visiting Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, France and Australia. Georgette was a devoted and founding member of her Dayton church, St. Paul's, and served on its Board of Directors.
After retiring and returning to Charleston in 2008, she was able to enjoy the family in Charleston and visits to her siblings. She was very close and dearly loved her 17 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews.
We wish to sincerely thank the very committed and capable people of Hospice who assisted in our time of need.
Dear Sister and Auntie, we will miss you and love you always. For now, rest in the comforting arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service at St. George Orthodox Cathedral will be private and officiated by Fr. Joseph Hazar. The service will take place Wednesday, April 15, at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed. Go to Stgeorgecharleston.org/streaming. A celebration of Georgette's life will be held at a later date.
If so desired, donations in Georgette's memory may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327-2044; Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or the charity of your choice.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.