GEORGIA MAY ADDIS, 87, of Culloden, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August, 31, 2020 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Allen Stewart.
Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
She was born July 11, 1933 in Charleston, a daughter of the late George and Mary Medley Steele. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Addis and her brother, Jay and sister, Betty O'Dell.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Richards (David); two sons, Philip Addis (Cindy) and Steve Addis (Jodie); one sister, Frances "Honey" Workman; brother, Robert Steele; sister-in-law, Barbara Merritt; four grandchildren, Jason, Ryan (Brittany), Sarah (Brent) and Chris (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Kelsea, Hadley, Garrett, Caleb, Brayden, Gracie, and one on the way, Molly.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
