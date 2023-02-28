Thank you for Reading.

Georgia Anne Staten
GEORGIA ANNE STATEN, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, arrived at her heavenly home on February 26, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Kistler, West Virginia, to George W. and Dorothy M. Staten.

In 1967, the day after she graduated from Man High School, she and her family moved to Huntington, where she built her life and career. After attending Marshall University, she began her career in banking and finance, significantly contributing to the industry for decades. She held positions at the Huntington Credit Union, Capital Finance (personal and auto loans), First Huntington National Bank (loan department), Bank One and Chase (Vice President of Loan Operations Manager), and City National Bank (Loan Operations Supervisor). She retired from City National Bank in 2020.

