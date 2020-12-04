GEORGIA BUTLER ATKINSON, 88, of Spencer, West Virginia passed away December 2, 2020 at Miletree Center, Spencer.
Georgia was born June 7, 1932 in Beech, Calhoun County, West Virginia a daughter of the late Roy and Martha Jane Lowers Butler.
She had worked at Kellwood Company, was a devoted Christian, a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Clarence Community Church.
She was married to the love of her life, the late Darris Edward Atkinson, on April 17, 1959 and has now joined him in their heavenly home.
Georgia is survived by four children, Diane Kyer of Spencer, Darlene (Jamie) Steele of Ripley, Eddie (Michelle) Atkinson of Parkersburg and Gloria (Paul) Vannoy of Reedy; her sister and best friend, Stella Hall of Parkersburg; 10 grandchildren, Martha, Rodney, Shayla, Lydia, Jessi, Blaire, Baylee, Kristin, Micah and Caleb and 7 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Cameron, Carter, Eli, Carson, Kenzie and Kyler and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Ray Brannon, Cliff, Delpha, Don and Nelson Butler; and 6 sisters, Gae Smith, Lura "Dot" Webb, Rushie Oglesbee, Lear Wears, Virginia Parsons and Genevieve Butler and a son-in-law, David Kyer.
Service 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Shane Greathouse officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Miletree Center for giving her the best care possible and making her final days comfortable and full of loving, caring people to help her on her journey.
Please be fully aware and abide by the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the services.