GEORGIA K. BOWLING went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital due to Covid Pneumonia.
Georgia was born on March 10th, 1939, in Liberty, WV. That is where she married her husband of 65 years, James (Jimmy) Bowling and there, they would raise 5 children, Dale, Beverly, Ralph, Roger, and Rita. Into "Bowling Hollow" came 5 generations with 18 grand kids, 22 great-grandkids, and 5 great-great-grandkids. Georgia loved spending her time in the kitchen where she found most of her joy in cooking for her family. She also loved shopping, quilting, and crocheting. For over 40 years among many churches, she sang gospel music with Jimmy, as well as Barthol and Ruth Reed, and Retha Harrison. She spent over 30 years as a 4H leader and worked at H&R Block for over 25 years where she retired.
Georgia also had three siblings, Gerry Reagan, Larry Harrison, and Leon Harrison. She was proceeded in death by her mother Delsa Virginia Harrison, her stepfather Herbert Harrison, her son-in-law Richard Agee, and her two grandsons Michael Bowling, and Nathan Haynes.
Services will be held at Waybright's Funeral Home. The viewing will be Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5 - 8 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., and burial will be at Emma Chapel cemetery, Reverend Billy Casto will be officiating. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com