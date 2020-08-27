Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GEORGIA LEE FARLEY TOPPINGS, 95, of Huntington, WV died August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Friday August 28, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Farley Cemetery, Harts, WV. A visitation will one hour prior to the funeral.