GEORGIA LEE FARLEY TOPPINGS, 95, of Huntington, WV died August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Friday August 28, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Farley Cemetery, Harts, WV. A visitation will one hour prior to the funeral.
