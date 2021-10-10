GEORGIA LEE GATES, passed away on September 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Damian Peterson and is survived by her parents, Keith and Lois Gates; her husband, Brough Jones; her brother, Keith Jr.; her son, G. N. Janes; three grandchildren, Sadie, Mia, and Jackson, and a bevy of wonderful nieces and nephews.
Georgia was a loving partner with her husband Brough for nearly 37 years (5 days short); a nurturing yet relentlessly caring mother for her son GN who accompanied his mother to college classes at Allegheny College while a baby in 1973, and for her daughter Damian who was born with Cystic Fibrosis in 1977, who at that time had a life expectancy of 10 years, but who thrived through childhood into adulthood, graduating from American University in 2000. After her children left the nest, Georgia attended the WVU College of Law, where she excelled, earning her JD in 2000, achieving Order of the Coif and being on law review. As her son noted, Georgia was a lifelong chaser of windmills who had a passion for humanity and always fought for the underdog with all she had, many times to her emotional detriment. Be it a hall of fame football coach, Fortune 50 corporation, or city governments and police who inflicted harm on regular people, she fought for them and gave them an equal voice in the court system.
Unfortunately, Damian's health deteriorated, resulting in her death in 2018, survived by husband Josh Peterson and son Jackson. Her daughter's decline and death resulted in a severe decline in Georgia's health, a metaphysical wound that would not heal. After three years of continuing decline, her body simply broke as if the last Jenga block was removed causing the end of Georgia's life, surrounded by her family at her home. "And now I gotta go it alone, And I don't know what I'm gonna do, 'Cause I was gonna show you the world, Now who am I supposed to show it to?" "God only knows what I'd be without you."
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Feel free to donate to a charity you think Georgia would appreciate.
