GEORGIA M. MOORE, 83, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2021 in Casa Grande, AZ. She was born on Friday, August 13, 1937 at home where her mother delivered Georgie herself.
She loved spending time with and taking care of her family along with traveling. Her giving nature made everyone feel like they belonged wherever she was, and you were always welcome in her home especially if she could feed you.
Georgia was a caring and loving mother who was very committed to her five children, Terry, Gene Jr, Orville, Becky and Henrietta Moore. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Christina and Amber, four grandsons in which she helped raise, Scott, Bryon, Phillip Thompson and Toby Moore and three great-grandchildren and two sisters, Eunice Skeen and Gail Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Earl Gene Moore and later, her fianc Donald Gibson. As well as, three siblings, James and Carl Spradling, Rosalee Holmes, her father George and mother Tressie Spradling.
Georgia's graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories 6837 Sissonville Dr Charleston, WV 25320 on July 13, 2021 at 5 p.m.. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com