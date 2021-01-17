GEORGIA NELL ADKINS 86, of Wharton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville.
She was born in Bim, WV to the late Hobert and Enola Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Adkins; daughter, Rhonda Adkins and sister, Louella Lowe.
Georgia was a homemaker and loved to play Bingo with her family and friends.
Her family would like to express what a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister that Georgia has been through the years.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rebecca Whittington, Colleen Pugh and Lana Workman (Ernie); sons, Johnny Adkins and Jeff Adkins (Patti); sisters, Winoma McNeely and Linda Johnson; brothers, Shirley Green, Harold Dean Green and Terry Green. Also surviving are the love of her life, her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
There will be a private service held for family only.
You may visit Georgia's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Adkins family.