GEORGIE JOAN SHAFER, 88, of Elkview passed away on February 1, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness. Joan was a member of the Blue Creek Advent Christian Church where she was a member of the choir, former Sunday School Superintendent, janitor, and member of the ladies' circle quilters. She was a former school crossing guard for Fernbank Elementary School in Charleston.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ray Shafer; parents, Arnold and Bernice Fizer; Sister, Raquel Fizer; brothers, Jack and Donnie Fizer; sisters-in-law, Carol and Ailene Fizer; brother-in-law, John Cherry; son-in-law, Mike Griffith; grandson, Robert Shafer; and great-grandson, Joshua Harpold.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Ray Shafer (Nancy) of So. Charleston; daughters, Brenda Griffith of St. Albans , Marilyn Wren (Jim) of Grey, TN, Patti Duncan (Phil) of Elkview, and Debbie Helmick (Mike) of Poca; Sister, Helen Cherry of St. Albans; brother, Bobby Fizer of Charleston; Sister-in-law Kitty Fizer of Elkview; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; and her dog, Sissy.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on February 6, 2021 at Myers Chapel in Elkview, with Pasto Doug Edens and Matt Balzer officiating. Burial will be at the Lewis-Larch Cemetery in Walton.
Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.