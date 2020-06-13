GERAL POMEROY, 91, of Quinwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born on October 26, 1928, at Quinwood, he was the son of the late George Emery and Garnet Lilly Pomeroy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings: Ralph Eugene, James Curtis, Bonnie Frink, George David, Nancy Louise and Rose Crow.
After graduation from Crichton High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Imperial / Westmoreland Coal Company for 42 years. He was an active member of the Quinwood United Methodist Church, where he presented himself as a quiet, faithful servant of Christ. Geral was a charter member of the Quinwood Community Volunteer Fire Department where his commitment of over 50 years led to the distinction of becoming the longest active member of the fire department. His willing interest in young people influenced the lives of many local youth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia O'Dell Pomeroy; sons, Jerry (Judy) and Jeff Pomeroy; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlene Castle of Stafford, Va., and Lawrence (Marti) Pomeroy of Clayton, N.C. His cherished family included numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Ron Gamble officiating. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department or the Quinwood Ambulance Service.
Online Condolences: www. wallaceandwallacefh.com
