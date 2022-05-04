Thank you for Reading.

GERALD A. "DICK" SMITH age, 85 of Montgomery passed away April 30, 2022.

Though a quiet man he loved baseball and would cheer loudly for his favorite team the Dodgers.

Friends and family may call at Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel in London at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with Pastor Carl Runion officiating. Burial will follow at the memorial park.

Dicks niece, Diana would like to thank Rita Edwards for taking such good care of him these last few years.

O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you