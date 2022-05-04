Gerald A. “Dick” Smith May 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GERALD A. "DICK" SMITH age, 85 of Montgomery passed away April 30, 2022.Though a quiet man he loved baseball and would cheer loudly for his favorite team the Dodgers.Friends and family may call at Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel in London at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with Pastor Carl Runion officiating. Burial will follow at the memorial park.Dicks niece, Diana would like to thank Rita Edwards for taking such good care of him these last few years.O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diana Baseball Carl Runion Burial Funeral Home London Montgomery Memorial Park Memorial Park Recommended for you Local Spotlight Nancy Lynn Moulder Hall Eddie Lanche “Buzzy” Thomas Shirley Hartman Monte N. Caruthers Lester “Satch” H. Lusher Blank Arnold Ray Ferguson Blank Lester ”Satch” H. Lusher Jarrell Clifton Parker Robert “Bob” C. Lawrence William “Bill” Harve Elswick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’