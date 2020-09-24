GERALD "FRANK" JOHNS, 70, of Scott Depot passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and no services are planned for the public at this time. Please visit www.raynesfuneralhome.com for a full obituary. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
