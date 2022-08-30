Gerald L. Rider Aug 30, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GERALD L. RIDER, 68, of Spangler, WV passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after a short illness. There are no services at this time. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is assisting the Rider family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gerald L. Rider Cooke Wv Pass Away Illness Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Kenneth Bowman Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Bonnie Jo Kersey Blank Jean Marie White Carolyn Ann Watson Kimberly Kaye (Goddard) Hunt Harold T. Pritt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy