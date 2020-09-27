Gerald Lee Collins

GERALD LEE "GARY" COLLINS, 74, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord, Friday September 25, 2020 at CAMC General after a sudden illness.
Gary was a member of Clendenin Masonic Lodge number 126 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Shrine. He was owner of Mountain State Roofing.
Gary was a dedicated family man that worked every day to make sure his family had everything they wanted, he loved his kids, grandkids, grandbabies and his loving wife of 53 years. He spent time with them every day. Gary also loved his cat, Sadie, he brushed her every night. He also loved his chickens and made sure they were fed and watered every day.
He was the son of the late Harold Lee Collins and Delcie Annice Jett Collins. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Dills; brothers, Larry Jett and Ronnie Dean Collins; and sister, Lucy Mae Frazier.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lena Collins; daughter, Terri (Todd) Thomas; sons, Daniel and Gerald Collins II; brothers, Robert, Roger, Carroll and Kenneth; sister, Reba Collins; grandchildren, Caitlin, Austin and Danielle; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bailey, Kinsley and Jo Jo.
Graveside service will be 2 PM Sunday September 27, 2020 at Holbert Cemetery Cottontree Road Walton with Pastor Billy Meadows officiating also a Masonic graveside service will performed by Clendenin Masonic Lodge Number 126 AF & AM. Matics Funeral Home Clendenin is in charge of the services. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.