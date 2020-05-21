GERALD LEE "IKE" HACKNEY, 99, of Buckhannon, W.Va., formerly of Richwood, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, W.Va.
He was born on May 14, 1921, in Dane, W.Va., son of the late William Thomas and Alma Williams Hackney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Standish Hackney; his brothers, Roland Hackney, William Hackney, James Howard Hackney and Neil Hackney; his sisters, Hattie Butcher and Daisy Groves. He was also preceded in death by special friend, June Frazer.
He was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Richwood, W.Va., and currently a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Buckhannon, W.Va.
He proudly served as Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and the United States Army and was stationed in England during World War II. He later worked many years in the coal industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of American Legion, Richwood, W.Va.
Ike is survived by sons David and Mary Hackney and Thomas and Kathy Hackney; daughter Mary and Edward McCoy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends Lillian Kutcher and Dian White; and nieces Rosalea Bryant and Wanda Ferguson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., with Father Joseph McLaughlin, SM, officiating. Internment will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Richwood, W.Va.
Friends may call Thursday, May 21, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
We are still doing the guildelines for the COVID-19 Virus, which includes social distancing and no more then 15 people at a time within the Funeral Home. Thanks for understanding.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home oversaw all arrangements.